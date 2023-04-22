High Alert in Kerala After Threat Letter Warns of 'Suicide Attack' During PM Modi's Kochi Trip

Kerala has been put on high alert after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office received a letter threatening suicide attack during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi on April 24.

BJP state president K Surendran received the letter a week ago and had handed it over to ADGP (Intelligence) T K Vinod Kumar, following which the police and intelligence department sprung into action.

The letter came in spotlight on Saturday after an order from the Additional Director General of Police on security protocols during PM Modi’s visit was leaked on the media. The document outlined various serious threats, including one from the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate outfits last year amid terror threats. During NIA raids at its premises in Kerala, PFI sympathisers and cadres had protested against the action. A ‘hartal’ observed had also turned violent.

Even as the police have identified the man mentioned in the letter, he has denied any involvement. Local reports stated that the man claimed that his name was used by his opponents to frame him. Security measures, meanwhile, have been tightened and the central probe agencies have sought additional details.

Raising concern over leaking of the security letter, Minister of State for external affairs M Muraleedharan said that it was a serious lapse on the part of the state police.

BJP state chief K Surendran has maintained that all scheduled functions will take place. PM Modi is expected to arrive in Kochi on April 24. He will be in Thiruvananthapuram the following day to inaugurate the state’s first Vande Bharat Express.

