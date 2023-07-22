Himachal: Growing Resentment? Now, CM Sukhu’s Cabinet Minister Alleges Bureaucrats Being Given ‘Free Run’

Days after his mother and Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh met party president Mallikarjun Kharge over being “sidelined”, her son and cabinet minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday caused embarrassment to his own government by alleging that bureaucrats were being given a “free run” over elected representatives.

“I have the highest regard for the bureaucracy of the state, but there has to be proper coordination between them and the government. Officials will not be allowed to make decisions as per their will. Bureaucrats going against public interest will not be tolerated. In some cases, files or projects finalised for the central government, are being changed by bureaucrats on reaching Delhi. They will not be allowed to do this and let elected representatives buckle under bureaucracy; it will not be tolerated. I shall speak with the chief minister about this,” Vikramaditya said.

On a warning note, he added: “We have been elected by the people of the state and the bureaucracy cannot dictate us.”

Vikramaditya said the manner in which some bureaucrats were trying to have a free run over elected representatives will not be tolerated. “We are an elected government chosen by the electorate. The bureaucracy cannot dictate to us what to do and how to function,” he said, adding that the people of Himachal Pradesh had voted for them.

The PWD minister said at his request, an expert team will be sent by the Centre to inspect damaged roads, especially Manali-Chandigarh highway, so that reconstruction could be done with the help of latest technological advancements as part of long-term planning.

He said relief and reconstruction work was ongoing and the public works department (PWD) alone had suffered a loss of Rs 2,000 crore besides overall damages of Rs 3,000 crore.

Pratibha Singh had met the Kharge a few days ago amid reports that she was feeling “hurt and sidelined” in the party. The Mandi MP and wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh had urged for the formation of a coordination committee for synergy between the government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the state organisation.