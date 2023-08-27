CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rahul GandhiPM ModiMaharashtra Govt2024 Lok Sabha PollsBihar News
Home » Politics » Himachal Pradesh CM Directs Officials to Integrate Forest, Police Outposts to Curb Timber Smuggling
1-MIN READ

Himachal Pradesh CM Directs Officials to Integrate Forest, Police Outposts to Curb Timber Smuggling

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 18:13 IST

Shimla, India

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Image: PTI/File)

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Image: PTI/File)

Timber smuggling results in revenue loss for the state government and the forest department should take proactive measures to restrain the illegal trade, the chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued here

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday directed officials to integrate forest department outposts with police outposts to combat timber smuggling in the state.

Presiding over a meeting of the forest department here, he emphasised the installation of advanced technology, including CCTV cameras, at these integrated outposts.

Timber smuggling results in revenue loss for the state government and the forest department should take proactive measures to restrain the illegal trade, the chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued here.

The forests of Himachal Pradesh serve as the lungs of north India and are highly valuable assets for the state, Sukhu said.

However, the recent torrential rains have caused significant damage to these trees, resulting in immense losses, he said and stressed prompt removals of the uprooted trees from the forest land and ensuring their proper disposal.

Sukhu also reviewed the working plans for harvesting Khair Trees in the Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Nalagarh, and Kutlaihar forest divisions and asked the department to work on it promptly.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Himachal Pradesh
  2. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
first published:August 27, 2023, 18:13 IST
last updated:August 27, 2023, 18:13 IST