Coming down heavily on Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday blamed the grand old party for the violent situation in Manipur and held it responsible for framing “wrong" policies during its previous governance that caused unrest in the northeastern state.

Sarma’s remarks come as the Congress party has been attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre over Manipur which is in a state of turmoil for more than three months and over 150 people have lost their lives.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said the hallmark of Congress’ policy in the northeast was “divide and rule”.

“The Congress hands so far Northeast region is concerned are full with blood whether it is Nagaland, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur or other parts of the Northeastern region," he said.

Sarma said Congress is raising its voice when people are finding hope for normalcy in Manipur.

“These things cannot be solved by the army. If it was possible, they could have solved it in 1990 that way. You want to solve everything by tweets or photo ops. When has the PM ignored the northeast? He has visited the northeast 60 times. I know he is in command. Don’t question PM’s love and affection for Northeast… This is not the first time Manipur has seen violence. In 1990, 300 people were killed in Manipur. In 1993, 1100 were killed and 400 lost lives in 1997. In 2012, 167 got killed,” he added.

Continuing his tirade, the CM said that the governments led by Congress at the Centre adopted the wrong policies during the formation years which is the reason various disputes exist in the northeast region.

“I want to clearly state that because of the wrong policy adopted by the Congress Party during the formative years, today Northeastern state is not able to resolve various disputes that exist in our region from the time we’ve attained freedom," he said.

