Honoured to Be Part of CWC, Will Work for Growth and Success of Congress, Says Former Maharashtra CM Chavan

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday said it was an honour to be included in the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC) and asserted he was dedicated to upholding its values and principles and contributing to its growth and success.

Chavan is a former Maharashtra chief minister and four-time MLA.

“It is with great humility that I accept this responsibility and commit to working tirelessly towards the betterment of the Congress Party and the nation as a whole. I am fully dedicated to upholding the values and principles of Congress Party, and to contributing to its growth and success," he said on social media platform X.

“I look forward to working closely with colleagues and the Congress leadership to address the challenges that lie ahead and to chart a path towards a brighter future for our country," he said.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place in the second half of 2024.