How Assam Delimitation Draft by Election Commission of India Has Set Off A Game of Musical Chairs

The publishing of the draft of delimitation in Assam by the Election Commission of India (ECI) just one year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections has drawn a string of political reactions from the ruling BJP, alliance party AGP, as well as the opposition Congress and AIUDF. As per the published draft, a lot of major constituencies have been rearranged and changed, which will definitely have a big impact on the elections in Assam in 2024.

The Congress has claimed that the ECI has worked under the directions of the BJP to carry out the delimitation in such a way that it benefits the ruling party.

Speaking to CNN-News18, state Congress president Bhupen Bora said, “This is a conspiracy of BJP to swipe away Congress constituencies by completely removing them. This is not acceptable. We won’t accept this draft. This in a way has increased the votes in the minority constituencies, has made them stronger. That is what BJP wants.”

Key Congress leader and late chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s son MP Gaurav Gogoi’s constituency Kaliabor has been removed in the delimitation draft. Gogoi has been winning from his constituency for years and has a strong connection with the voters there. Kaliabor has been rearranged with Nagaon and the newly formed constituency Kaziranga. Nagaon is currently under Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who is unlikely to vacate it for Gaurav Gogoi. Sources say Gaurav Gogoi may now represent the Jorhat constituency and it will be a challenge for the Congress leader who is seen as a strong rival of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his BJP government in Assam. Gogoi’s father was a three-time CM and was loved by the people of the state. Now with his constituency Kaliabor gone, observers are keeping an eye on his next political move.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said, “The delimitation exercise is being carried out without consulting opposition parties, without consulting the people of Assam, and without using current 2011 data. A 20-year-old census from 2001 is being used. Now that the draft has come up, we want to ask questions to the ECI as to how and on the basis of what guidelines have they undergone and undertaken this delimitation process. It is unfortunate that while the matter is in court, the ECI goes ahead with the draft, refuses to meet the opposition parties, and refuses to hear the people of Assam. It shows that ECI has just become another tool in the BJP machinery, yet we will continue to raise the voice of Assam.”

Not just Gogoi, but other important Congress leaders have lost their constituencies in the delimitation draft published by the ECI.

Opposition party AIUDF has also reacted sharply against the draft as a lot of minority constituencies are being rearranged, which is decreasing the number of seats for them. Party chief Badruddin Ajmal’s brother Sirajuddin has also lost his MLA constituency Jania as per the draft.

Speaking on this to CNN-News 18, MLA Aminul Islam, who is also a designated spokesperson of AIUDF, said, “No one is satisfied with the delimitation draft. Also, it clearly shows it is targeted to hurt AIUDF, targeted towards minority communities. We will not accept this. We will definitely challenge this. They are saying tribals are happy. But even they are also not happy. So for what and who is this delimitation for?”

There has also been opposition in the Barak valley. Silchar saw a series of protests against the delimitation draft, where the Congress and AIUDF came together. The draft reduces the assembly seats in the valley from 15 to 13. There are reports that some BJP leaders in the valley are also not happy about this.

On Monday, a protest against the delimitation exercise was staged in Silchar, Assam, led by Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Deb. District leaders from the TMC joined her.

Speaking to the media, she said, “We are seeing that an order came that there will be delimitation in Assam. Then we go to know that ECI will do delimitation as directed by the Law Ministry, which is led by the BJP government. If in 2026 we have a nationwide delimitation, what was the need to have a delimitation now? If the population is increasing in Barak valley, why were seats reduced here? We will not accept it.”

Not just opposition parties, BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad has also seen disagreements among its leaders about the delimitation draft. Key members like Pradip Hazarika have lost their constituencies, according to the draft. A committee under the leadership of Phanibhusan Chaudhury has been set up to address the disagreements. Chaudhury himself was denied any ministry by the BJP-led government even after being a major part of the coalition. Ministers Keshab Mahanta and Atul Bora, however, are surprisingly silent on this.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, though, stated that he himself has lost the constituency, Jalukbari, from which he has been elected continuously for years. But this is for the upliftment of the state and its people. Seats in tribal areas have been increased so that they get more representation in the assembly. This will help the tribal communities grow, he said.

In a statement, the EC earlier stated that it had increased one seat in the autonomous district of Karbi Anglong and increased the assembly seats in Bodoland districts from 16 to 19. The Diphu and Kokrajhar parliamentary seats were retained as reserved for STs, while the Lakhimpur seat remained unreserved. The Diphu parliamentary constituency comprises six assembly constituencies of three autonomous districts.

There were massive celebrations amongst the tribal population over the increase of seats in the delimitation draft by the ECI.