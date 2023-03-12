CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

BRS Puts Up 'Washing Powder Nirma' Poster With a Spin to 'Welcome' Amit Shah in Hyderabad 

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 09:11 IST

Hyderabad, India

The poster in Hyderabad put up by BRS features leaders who joined BJP from other parties.

The poster in Hyderabad attacking BJP come amid ongoing questioning of BRS MLC and CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor case

A poster featuring the iconic ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ girl with a spin was installed in Hyderabad by Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to “welcome" Home Minister Amit Shah who was in the city on Sunday for the 54th CISF Raising Day parade.

The unpleasant welcome board featured morphed images of the Nirma girl with faces of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, Eshwarappa among others who joined the party from other parties.

“Washing Powder Nirma! This is called Karma @AmitShah ji. Welcome To Hyderabad," a tweet by a BRS functionary read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the 54th Raising Day Parade of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

For the first time, the CISF held its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad’s Hakimpet.

BRS leader K Kavitha was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for several hours on Saturday for recording her statement in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The BRS leader has been summoned again on March 16 in connection with the case.

first published:March 12, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated:March 12, 2023, 09:11 IST
