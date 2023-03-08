Meet Malini Mehra, RSS Man's Daughter Whose Question to Rahul on ‘India’s Lost Values’ Went Viral

Rahul Gandhi’s week-long London tour has been making a lot of noise over the comments made by the senior Congress leader. In once such conversation, Gandhi lauded a participant, Malini Mehra, a RSS man’s daughter and a London-based CEO for pointing out that India needs to go back to “its values".

During a session at Chatham House think tank in London on Monday evening, Mehra said that seeing the current situation in India pained her since her father, who used to be a proud RSS man, no more recognised India as it used to be.

It is the duty of every Indian, everywhere in the world, to speak up for India’s core values and protect our beloved democracy. pic.twitter.com/MQQweHkch4— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 7, 2023

“I am feeling wretched about the condition of my country. My father was an RSS man, proudly so; he would not recognise the country, bless his soul. How can we engage, re-empower our democracy," Mehra asked Rahul Gandhi during the interaction. The leader also identified herself as an Indian citizen.

What Rahul Said

Responding to her comments, Rahul Gandhi said that when she expresses herself and talks about her father being an RSS man and not recognising the country, that comment itself is a very powerful thing.

“Because for you to say this, it has a different impact," Rahul Gandhi said.

Ex-Infosys Director Calls Mehra ‘Economic Refugee’

The question by the woman, Malini Mehra, went viral and prompted reactions on social media. Former Infosys director TV Mohandas Pai called Malini Mehra an ‘economic refugee’.

“Rubbish! These economic refugees left India many years ago, we stayed, worked hard, paid taxes and built our country! Now they talk nonsense. We do not need them to abuse India. Kept away, we are better off without you and your ilk! Just stop these abuses," he tweeted.

About Malini Mehra

A Twitter user wrote that Malini Mehra’s father Dr Madhav Mehra was an IAS officer who founded the Institute of Directors but had no ‘known connection’ with the RSS.

According to Malini Mehra’s biography, she is now based in London after having worked and lived across the world, as mentioned in a Hindustan Times report. Since 2017, Malini Mehra has served as a Commissioner on Sustainable Development to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and she is an Ambassador for London Climate Action Week, the report said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here