'I keep Writing To You...': Rajasthan CM Gehlot Shares Stage With PM Amid 'Modi-Modi' Chants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched multiple development projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan. PM Modi shared the stage with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and addressed a public rally in Nathdwara.

Ashok Gehlot was welcomed with chants of ‘Modi-Modi’ at the Nathdwara rally and could only start speaking after PM Modi intervened and asked the public to let the CM speak.

While addressing the rally, Gehlot welcomed PM Modi and stated that Rajasthan, which used to lag behind Gujarat in terms of development, is now moving forward. “I welcome PM Modi. I am happy that PM will dedicate national highway and railway projects today," he said.

Gehlot further mentioned that he writes letters to PM Modi regarding the pending demands of the state and will continue to do so. “I am happy to say that due to the good governance of our government, Rajasthan has reached the second number in the country in terms of economic development. I keep writing letters to you (PM Modi) regarding the pending demands of our state and will continue to write," he added.

The Rajasthan CM stressed that there is no enmity in democracy and that there is no government without opposition. “There is no enmity in democracy. It’s a battle of ideology. There should be peace and harmony among the people in the country. Violence stops development. Without opposition, there is no government therefore opposition should be respected," Gehlot said.

PM Modi, on the other hand, said some people are filled with so much negativity that they can’t see any good things happening in the country. “You might have heard some people say ‘Ki Aata pehle ya Data pehle’ but history is witness that along with basic facilities, modern infrastructure is also necessary for fast-paced development," he added.

“If enough medical colleges would have been built earlier, we would not have had to face the shortage of doctors, if every household would have got water, we would not have had to start the Rs 3.5 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission. Negative people do not have a far-sighted vision and they can’t think beyond their political interests," PM Modi further said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the newly launched projects are aimed at bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The PMO added that the road and railway works will boost trade and commerce, thereby improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

