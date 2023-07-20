Idea Behind INDIA, Panchayat Polls Violence & 2024 Battle: This Martyrs' Day, Mamata Eyes National Stage

The Trinamool Congress has plans to mark this year’s Martyrs’ Day by kicking off the countdown for the 2024 general elections.

Every year, the Mamata Banerjee-led party sets the tone for its cadre on this day which commemorates the deaths of 13 TMC workers who were killed in police firing while protesting against the Left government in 1993.

While the stage is ready in Kolkata’s Dharamtala for TMC’s rally, BJP has planned a counter-protest the same day to attack the state government over panchayat poll violence.

On Wednesday, BJP’s Sukanto Majumdar said: “They have looted votes in panchayat polls. This time, we should all go and ‘gherao’ the BDO office as the administration has manipulated results.”

Countering the BJP, senior TMC leader and MP Shantanu Sen said: “We wait for this day as Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee give us the mantra to work with for the entire year. The BJP is copying that. Do they have so many people to ‘gherao’ BDO office? They have miserably failed and now are copying us. This will have no effect.”

Training Guns on Centre

TMC sources said Banerjee will set the agenda for 2024 by attacking the Centre on issues ranging from delayed funds for Bengal to Centre’s “step-motherly attitude” towards the state. Party insiders believe the stand has helped TMC in rural polls. It is expected that Abhishek Banerjee will declare the date when he will take Bengal’s rural locals to Delhi to seek funds for the state. Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, might set the target of 42 seats for 2024.

Idea Behind INDIA

Mamata Banerjee is said to have played an important role in the opposition meeting in Bengaluru and behind coining the name INDIA for the alliance. On July 21, the West Bengal chief minister will explain how INDIA will take on NDA as well as the TMC’s future relations with Congress and Left in Bengal. Sources said chances of seat sharing with the two parties were bleak in Bengal.

High-handedness of agencies

Last year, just a day after July 21, TMC’s Partha Chatterjee was arrested in the recruitment scam. Since then, several leaders of the ruling party have been behind bars and it is expected that Mamata Banerjee will give directions to cadre on how to combat corruption allegations.

Panchayat Violence

Panchayat violence has been a major issue for the Opposition and Mamata Banerjee is likely to term it a conspiracy to defame Bengal. Given that several TMC workers too died in the violence, she may turn the tables and blame the Opposition instead.

From the violence in Manipur to the fall of the Maharashtra government, the chief minister is expected to touch on every issue. She will also direct cadre to inform people about the state government’s schemes such as ‘Lokhi Bhandar’ (where women get monthly Rs 500) as well as the Kanyashree scheme.

