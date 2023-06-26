If Thane Municipal Corporation Got Body Bags at Rs 350, How Did BMC Get It for Rs 6,719, Asks Shinde Camp MP

Shiv Sena leader and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde launched attacks on Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray during the ‘Shakha Sampark’ drive for ‘looting’ Mumbaikars at every step over the last 15 years.

Questioning why Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) acquired body bags during the Covid-19 pandemic at Rs 6,719 whereas the same were bought for Rs 350 by the Thane Municipal Corporation, Shrikant Shinde said: “How is this possible? This is just one of the many instances of how the Thackeray family looted Mumbaikars when people were dying.”

The leader hit out at Uddhav Thackeray for making the BMC the most corrupt municipal body in Asia. He said, “Uddhav Thackeray’s 15 years in BMC made the body the most corrupt across the continent. It is time to think about what our Marathi manoos, our Shiv Sainiks gained under his leadership. Our Marathi people have to leave their city and go to either Thane or Kalyan-Dombivali. They are pushed outside Mumbai and only Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray are responsible for this."

Firing a salvo at Aaditya Thackeray, Shrikant Shinde said instead of accusing CM Eknath Shinde, Aaditya should first look into their 15-year rule. “Those accusing us of being ‘khokhe’ should not forget that the SIT probe will soon reveal who received how many ‘khokhes’. It will be clear whom the links of Suraj Chavan and Sujit Patkar will eventually reach in the ED investigation,” he added.

Praising the Maharashtra chief minister, he said Eknath Shinde is always on the move and works tirelessly for public welfare. “Since Eknath Shinde himself is very active as CM, the administration has also become active. The officers know that if they don’t work, they will be taken to task. The CM will clean the nallahs of corruption by doing good work in the BMC. He has worked in every corner of the state in the last 11 months," he said, adding, “Many decisions have been taken in just 11 months which were not taken in the last two-and-a-half years. So far, we have visited 25-30 branches. Grassroots Shiv Sainiks are working and are excited because they have instilled faith in the chief minister. The CM has sent us not only to listen to the problems but also to solve them."

Recently, Uddhav Thackeray had demanded that the way Eknath Shinde formed an SIT to probe the alleged corruption in BMC during the coronavirus period, he also should probe irregularities of Thane Municipal Corporation and BJP-led corporations like Pune.