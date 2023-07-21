'If Video Had Not Gone Viral...' 'Shocked' Manipur Guv Seeks Peace Talks, Slams Police Inaction | Exclusive

As national outrage simmers against the viral video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob, Governor Anusuiya Uikey strongly condemned the incident and questioned the role of the police in the case. In an exclusive interview to News18, Uikey said she had never seen such an incident in the country and was deeply hurt by the police inaction.

Edited Excerpts:

What’s your take on the viral video? What steps you have taken?

I came to know about this horrific video as well as the two sisters who are from Kangpokpi on Wednesday. I am shocked and hurt thinking of what the women must have gone through. What’s happening here? It has been more than two-and-a-half months but there is no end to this violence. I know people of the country are hurt and angry. I meet people in camps and see their condition. I don’t know how peace will come to Manipur.

I think I cannot explain what am going through. I called the DGP and asked him why police did not take action. If the video had not gone viral, they would not have done anything. The FIR copy is shocking. I have told them to take immediate action.

The culprits should be booked and police officials who did not do their jobs properly should also be penalised.

The Opposition is demanding the chief minister’s resignation. Do you think he should resign?

Violence should stop at any cost. The Centre has to decide. I have informed PM Narendra Modi and the defence and home ministers about the situation here. Violence can break out for a day or two but it has been continuing for so long in Manipur.

Why do you think the situation is not changing?

I have never seen such a situation in the entire country like what I witnessed in Manipur. Every day, there is firing and people are dying. This should stop. I have requested the Centre to make arrangements so that both groups sit and talk and bring about peace. A peace dialogue should be held as common people are suffering.​