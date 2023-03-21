'Illiterate People From Top to Bottom': Kejriwal Slams Centre, its Officials Over Ad Budget Calculation

Launching a scathing attack against the Centre over the allegations that the Delhi government increased its advertisement budget, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said “illiterate" officials don’t know Rs 500 crore is less than Rs 20,000 crore.

The CM said the government satisfied its ego by allegedly stopping the city budget.

Kejriwal also referred to himself as the younger brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while emphasizing the cooperation between the city government and the Centre.

Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Centre stopped the Delhi government’s budget which was scheduled to be presented today. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the budget.

“We could have gone to the court. But we decided against it. We responded. It was a just matter of ego. They have approved it today. What did they get? It is politics, it is ‘ahenkar’ (ego). They said that the advertisement budget is higher than the infrastructure budget. Where is it written that Rs 550 crore is higher than Rs 20,000 crore? They have kept illiterate people from the top to bottom. Educated people should be hired to read the budget for the Centre. I appeal to the PM that we want to work. We are small people. We do not know how to fight. We are small people. Fights destroy families, states and countries,” Kejriwal said in the Delhi assembly.

“I appeal to PM to let us work. He is a big person. He (PM) is pained by the fact that AAP keeps winning Delhi. I will give you a mantra ‘you have to win the hearts of Delhities’. You have to build more number of schools and mohalla clinics,” he added.

देर आए दुरुस्त आए। केंद्र सरकार ने हमारा बजट पास कर दिया। पहले ही पास कर देते, इतना बखेड़ा करने की क्या ज़रूरत थी? https://t.co/mqERayClsx— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 21, 2023

“Chote bhai ko pyar karo, chote bhai ka saath do. Tabhi chota bhai aap ka saath chalega’ (You should love your younger brother, support him then he will walk with you)."

The CM said the Centre has now approved the budget without any changes. “One thing is proven that their ego is satisfied. That they made the Delhi government and Kejriwal bend. We are already tired of fights. The LG does not have any right to tamper with the budget. I’m happy that the crisis is over. The budget will be presented tomorrow."

Kejriwal pointed out the Supreme Court’s 2018 order saying that the LG has no power to raise any objections on the budget. “Whatever objections he raised was unconstitutional."

