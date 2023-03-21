In First Address After Amritpal Showdown, CM Mann Assures Citizens, Says 'You're in Safe Hands'

The state of Punjab has been on toes over the past few days due to the crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides. In his first address, Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that people in the state are in safe hands.

The leader added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will crackdown and deal with people who would who dare to disrupt peace and break the social fabric of the state.

In his first address after the crackdown on Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh, Mann said that some anti-social elements had tried to disrupt the peace in the state and were dealt with.

“Punjab has always led the nation, be it the struggle for freedom or green revolution, it will continue to do so. No one will be allowed to disturb communal amity in the state. 130 crore people of the nation know that we are a secular party, and we don’t do politics over religion. Maintaining peace in Punjab is of utmost priority to us," added Mann.

He warned anti-social and anti-national elements not to disturb the peace. “I want to warn them that they shouldn’t even dream of causing any harm to the state. The people of the state have given us a huge mandate, and we are responsible for the state’s security," said Mann. The Chief Minister also appreciated the people of Punjab for backing the state government’s crackdown on the anti-national forces. “I am getting calls from people appreciating our move. Parents are saying they are happy that we cracked the whip on these nefarious elements and made sure their kids are safe," said the chief minster.

He said that the priority of the government was to provide good education, laptop, and books and not allow extremists to hijack their youth. “We won’t allow the youth to get astray and arm them with education rather than allowing these elements to arm them with weapons," said CM Mann.

Read all the Latest Politics News here