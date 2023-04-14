CHANGE LANGUAGE
In Jalandhar for Vigilance Probe, Channi Flanked by Punjab Congress Brass, Slams 'Harassment' by AAP
1-MIN READ

In Jalandhar for Vigilance Probe, Channi Flanked by Punjab Congress Brass, Slams 'Harassment' by AAP

Reported By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

News18

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 10:52 IST

Jalandhar, India

Accompanied by a battery of senior leaders at Punjab Congress bhavan, an emotional Channi alleged that his 'harassment' proved that the AAP government was anti-Dalit. (Twitter @CHARANJITCHANNI)

The former chief minister said he suspected that he could be arrested during his visit to the vigilance office as the AAP government wanted to stop him from campaigning in Jalandhar ahead of bypolls

Hours before he was to appear before the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in an alleged disproportionate assets case, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi challenged his successor Bhagwant Mann to prove that he owned property worth Rs 170 crore and had possessed 250 acres of land.

Accompanied by a battery of senior leaders at Punjab Congress bhavan, an emotional Channi alleged that his ‘harassment’ proved that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was anti-Dalit. “I was summoned on the pious day of Baisakhi and the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar,” said Channi.

Channi said he suspected that he could be arrested during his visit to the vigilance office as the AAP government wanted to stop him from campaigning in Jalandhar.

“The AAP government can even eliminate me. But I do not fear. I will speak the truth. The AAP falsely painted me corrupt to win the 2022 assembly election. I dare the CM to hold a press conference to give details of my property. I am being harassed by the Centre through Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate and on the other hand, by vigilance by the state because I remained chief minister for three months,” he added.

The former CM said: “I fill fight the false corruption narrative against me. My financial condition is not sound and my ancestral house has been attached by court. I had to get a stay from court.”

Channi was accompanied by CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring, Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary and party candidate for Jalandhar bypolls Karamjit Kaur.​

About the Author
Swati Bhan
Swati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning over two decades. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, The ...Read More
