Kickstarting 2024 LS Poll Campaign In Tamil Nadu, Amit Shah Asks People to Elect NDA in Over 25 of 39 Seats

Kickstarting BJP’s campaign in Tamil Nadu a year ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to elect BJP and its allies in more than 25 of the total 39 seats.

Amit Shah was also presented with a silver sengol by New Justice Party founder AC Shanmugam at the event on Sunday. Shah was clicked holding the silver sengol.

“I have come to appeal to all of you to elect BJP and its allies in more than 25 seats in Tamil Nadu," Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Pallikonda in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Vellore, Tamil Nadu | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Recently, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building. Sengol of the Chola empire was installed at the Parliament building, following all traditions, by Narendra Modi Government." pic.twitter.com/GPAZb5TBRM— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

“Recently, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building. Sengol of the Chola empire was installed at the Parliament building, following all traditions, by Narendra Modi Government," Amit Shah said

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that a Tamil from a poor family should become the Prime Minister of India, party sources said.

Amit Shah, on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu against backdrop of 2024 Lok Sabha election, was addressing a closed door party office bearers meeting at Chennai.

Taking a dig at DMK and its late patriarch M. Karunanidhi, he said that senior Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu like K. Kamaraj and G.K. Moopanar had the potential to become Prime Minister but Karunanidhi scuttled their chances.

The call for a Tamil Prime Minister by Amit Shah is seen as move to corner the DMK which has said that it will win all 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and also the only seat of Puducherry.

The ‘Tamil Prime Minister’ remarks come against the backdrop of the BJP’s outreach to Tamil Nadu as evinced by it taking the Sengol from Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself installing it inside the new parliament building.