INDIA A Gang of Corrupt Leaders, Shinde-Fadnavis-Ajit Alliance Will Win All 48 LS Seats in Maha: Sena Leaders

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) MP Rahul Shewale and Industries Minister Uday Samant on Friday said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting in Mumbai “will have no effect on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)” and they “will win more than 375 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

“Mahayuti (the ruling alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction) will also win all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and have over 215 MLAs in Maharashtra,” said the leaders at a joint press conference at Balasaheb Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday.

Shewale termed the INDIA alliance a “gang of scammers” from across the country, who have come together under one roof in Mumbai. “Those who are doing big scams in the country have gathered here. Around 40 thieves from 26 parties who committed scams worth several lakhs of crores related to fodder, 2G spectrum, Delhi liquor, Commonwealth and Covid centers have come together in Mumbai," Shewale added.

“All corrupt leaders from across the country have come to Mumbai for tourism. And Hinduhridaysamrat’s son is going around doing ‘yes sir, yes sir’ to praise these leaders who criticised Balasaheb. Those who betrayed Balasaheb’s ideals are now out in the public in the INDIA meeting," said Samant.

“Each letter of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance has a dot. These dots reflect the division and distance between them. They said they have many PM candidates. We challenge them to finalise the name,” said Samant, adding that those having such differing views regarding PM candidature will face a strong personality like Prime Minister Modi.

Shewale reiterated Sena’s challenge to the Uddhav group. “Uddhav Thackeray should take the leaders who came to Mumbai to the memorial site of Balasaheb and make them pay homage. This is an alliance of corrupt leaders, and people will not forget their stunt,” he said.

“As the elections approach, some leaders start croaking like frogs in the rainy season that the “central government is plotting to usurp Mumbai from Maharashtra”. Only these people think that there is any such a plan. We also live in Maharashtra, and we also love Mumbai,” said Shewale.

He said, “Many tourists visit Mumbai throughout the year. Even now, leaders from all over the country have come for tourism. Aaditya Thackeray should show them the penguins in the zoo and send them back. None of the leaders have the power to face Prime Minister Modiji. Leaders are conducting the meeting only to preserve the political future of their children.”