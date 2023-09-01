INDIA Bloc Vows to Finalise Seat-Sharing in 'Accommodative Spirit'; Next Meet in Delhi | Key Points

Leaders of at least 26 opposition parties under the INDIA bloc concluded their third meeting in Mumbai and announced the resolutions and decisions jointly undertaken on Friday. In a joint press conference attended by Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar and others, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi asserted that seat sharing among the different parties will be finalised soon.

The opposition front also formed a 13-member coordination committee along with a resolution to put up a united contest against the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Some meaningful omissions from the committee list include Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was named as part of the committee.

The next INDIA bloc meeting is scheduled to take place in Delhi.

