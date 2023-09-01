CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: Logo To Be Unveiled; Victory First, PM Face Decision Later, Says Oppn

Live now

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: Logo To Be Unveiled; Victory First, PM Face Decision Later, Says Oppn

INDIA Mumbai Meet Live: The alliance is set to unveil a logo of the 28 non-BJP parties bloc and a 11-member coordination committee is also likely to be announced

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 08:35 IST

Mumbai, India

INDIA meeting, mumbai, congress, bjp,
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: Leaders of at least 26 opposition parties under the INDIA alliance held talks in Mumbai on Thursday to come up with a concrete roadmap and develop a structure for cooperation among the alliance partners to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Logo is going to be unveiled on Friday along with the finalisation of the INDIA convenor and committees. On Day 1 of the meeting, the leaders also discussed why the Centre has called for a five-day special session of the Parliament. Uddhav Thackeray and the INDIA alliance leaders will hold a press conference on Friday.

Key Events

Sep 01, 2023 08:35 IST

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: Posters of Maha CM Eknath Shinde Put Up Near Meeting Venue

Posters of Eknath Shinde have been put up near the venue of the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai.

Sep 01, 2023 08:34 IST

Let us Get Majority First, Decision will be Made Later: Omar Abdullah on PM Face

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “If you ask me, I don’t think we need to announce any Prime Ministerial face. Let the elections take place, let us get majority – decision will be made after that.”

Sep 01, 2023 08:33 IST

Alliance Not Going to Make Any Impact, Says Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking on the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “This alliance is not going to make any impact. they have come to Mumbai and have just one agenda – remove PM Modi (from his post). Why this agenda? Because the shops of all dynast parties are being shut due to PM Modi…They have neither a leader nor policy or intention. They may try as much as they want but they won’t be able to remove PM Modi from the minds of people.”

“The kind of leadership that has been given by PM Modi and the manner in which the country is going forward – PM Modi is in people’s minds…So far, five parties have made their claims to the PM post. They can’t decide on one candidate,” Fadnavis said.

He went on to say, “None of their candidates can live in the minds of people or who the people will love. So, I think a media event is taking place and we are all watching it.”

Sep 01, 2023 08:22 IST

Copy of Indian Constitution, National Emblem on Display Outside INDIA Meeting Hall

A copy of the Constitution of India, National Emblem and a picture of Bharat Mata has been displayed outside the meeting hall of the INDIA alliance.

Sep 01, 2023 08:18 IST

Only One Agenda, To Unite The Country: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sachin Ahir

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sachin Ahir said, “There is just one agenda – to unite the country. The manner in which democracy in the country is under threat, there is issue of inflation and public matters – this Government has failed..”

Sep 01, 2023 08:15 IST

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: Alliance Bloc to Unveil its Logo Today

The INDIA alliance is likely to reveal its logo around 10:30 am on Friday, where the 28 non-BJP parties will hold the second day of the bloc’s meeting.

Sep 01, 2023 08:12 IST

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: Seat Sharing Formula for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The INDIA leaders discussed the need for surveys to be conducted at the regional level. They said that Friday’s initial discussion will be on regional seat distribution. Sources said discussion for Lok Sabha seat sharing should be done at the local level as per local combinations and strengths.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said seat sharing between INDIA alliance parties will take place across the country.

Sep 01, 2023 08:11 IST

Discussion on Centre's Call For 5-day Special Session of Parliament

The opposition alliance leaders on Thursday discussed why the government called a five-day special session of Parliament. They deliberated on whether the government is planning to club Lok Sabha and state assembly polls and that the alliance should be prepared for it.

Sep 01, 2023 08:11 IST

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: Convenor and Committees to Be Finalised Today

According to CNN-News18 sources, the names of INDIA convenor and committees will be finalised on Friday.

Sep 01, 2023 08:10 IST

Opposition Has Come Together to Save Constitution, Democracy, Say INDIA Leaders

Leaders of the Opposition’s INDIA alliance have said that they have come together to save the Constitution and Democracy in the country and would evolve a common program as they prepare to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said the need of the hour is to strengthen the unity and sovereignty of the country and protect the Constitution and democracy.

PDP Leader Mehbooba Mufti said the youth were the strength of the country. “Leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh worked to give direction to the youth and set up institutions like JNU, IIMs, ISRO,” she said.

