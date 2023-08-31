INDIA Alliance Mumbai Meeting LIVE: 63 Members From 28 Parties To Meet Today | Know What's On Agenda

The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of brainstorming session here, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.

The alliance would announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties, and will unveil a logo for the bloc.

Several chief ministers and senior leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad have already arrived, besides former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, while Akhilesh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, M K Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann would arrive on Thursday.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge would also land in Mumbai on Thursday, after which they will attend a dinner hosted by Uddhav Thackeray.