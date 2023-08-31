INDIA Alliance Mumbai Meeting LIVE: 63 Members From 28 Parties To Meet Today | Know What's On Agenda

Live now
Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 07:58 IST
Mumbai, India
INDIA Bloc Meet Live Updates: At least 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) today at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the brainstorming session here, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The alliance would announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties, and will unveil a logo for the bloc.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that the most important item on the agenda for the opposition alliance meeting will be how to win the 2024 elections and the plank on which the elections will be contested.
He also said that it should be clear by September 1 who will be the convenor of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or whether a convenor was needed in the first place. The Panthers Party from Jammu will also attend the alliance meetings on August 31 and September 1 here, he informed.
The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of brainstorming session here, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.
The alliance would announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties, and will unveil a logo for the bloc.
Several chief ministers and senior leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad have already arrived, besides former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, while Akhilesh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, M K Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann would arrive on Thursday.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge would also land in Mumbai on Thursday, after which they will attend a dinner hosted by Uddhav Thackeray.
Exuding confidence ahead of the INDIA bloc meet, they said that the alliance would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces against BJP’s “only one”.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that no decision on the Mayawati-led party’s inclusion in the INDIA bloc can be taken until there is clarity on whose side she is on.
Asked about Mayawati’s statement that she is neutral, Pawar said, “There is no clarity on which side Mayawati is. She has had a dialogue with the BJP in the past. I am not saying she would do that now either. But unless there is clarity on this, no decision can be taken.” Earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said all parties are eager for an alliance with the BSP but there is “no question” of her party joining hands with either the BJP-led NDA or the opposition’s INDIA alliance.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the opposition’s INDIA alliance has several options available for the post of prime minister, whereas the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only one.
“The question about choice for the prime minister’s post should be asked to the BJP, which has only one option we have seen for the last nine years. INDIA alliance has several options for the PM post. What choice does the BJP have?” Thackeray said.
He was addressing a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance scheduled to begin on Thursday.
After facing backlash over putting Rahul Gandhi at the forefront and skipping AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal from the poster of INDIA bloc’s leaders, Congress on Wednesday deleted it and released a new one which included Chief Ministers from Opposition-rules states to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Ahead of the Opposition’s big meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, the Congress shared a poster on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which Rahul Gandhi was purportedly shown as leading the I.N.D.I.A. alliance.
The power of INDIA pic.twitter.com/bJvBflsz5p
— Congress (@INCIndia) August 30, 2023