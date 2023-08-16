CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » India Greatly Benefitted from Vajpayee's Leadership: PM Modi
India Greatly Benefitted from Vajpayee's Leadership: PM Modi

In tributes to the former prime minister, Modi said he played a pivotal role in boosting India's progress (Photo: Reuters File)

The first-ever prime minister from the BJP, Vajpayee is credited with popularising the party beyond its base and running a coalition government successfully for six years, during which he pushed reforms and boosted infrastructure

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said India greatly benefitted from his leadership.

In tributes to the former prime minister, Modi said he played a pivotal role in boosting India’s progress and taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors.

“I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi," he said.

He died in 2018 at the age of 93.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
