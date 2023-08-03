CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » INDIA Will Save Country from Disaster, Communal Tension: Mamata
INDIA Will Save Country from Disaster, Communal Tension: Mamata

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 17:42 IST

Kolkata, India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee .(Photo: PTI file)

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, alleged that there is evidence that the BJP is trying to hack the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in its attempts to win elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the opposition bloc INDIA will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, alleged that there is evidence that the BJP is trying to hack the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in its attempts to win elections.

”INDIA will win the 2024 election and form the government. INDIA will save the country from disaster, communal tension and unemployment,” she told reporters at the state secretariat here.

”They (BJP) have already started planning (on how to win the general elections). They are trying to hack electronic voting machines, we have heard about it and got evidence and are attempting to get more,” Banerjee said.

