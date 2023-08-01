CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » ​INDIA’s Good ‘Bill’ Hunting: Amid Delhi Ordinance, No-Trust, Oppn Alliance in Dilemma Over Protest
1-MIN READ

​INDIA’s Good ‘Bill’ Hunting: Amid Delhi Ordinance, No-Trust, Oppn Alliance in Dilemma Over Protest

Reported By: Pallavi Ghosh

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 14:05 IST

New Delhi, India

MPs from the Opposition's INDIA bloc dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue, on Thursday. (PTI)

MPs from the Opposition's INDIA bloc dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue, on Thursday. (PTI)

Sources say the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a Congress MP raised the point that while they were waiting for the no-confidence motion, the govt has begun to pass legislations. The bigger worry is the Delhi ordinance bill may also be passed in the din

After the show of strength by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) front, a dilemma has now set in. It showed at the opposition party meeting.

Sources say that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a Congress MP raised the point that while they were waiting for the no-confidence motion, the government has begun to push legislations and pass them amid the din. “This cannot be allowed.”

THE DELHI BILL

But the bigger worry is that the Delhi ordinance bill, which gives the Centre authority over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government, that ensured a semblance of opposition unity in a long time, could also be passed in the din.

And this is not what the AAP wants, as it wants its voice to be archived in the records of Parliament, even though it is aware that the numbers are with the government and the bill is likely to be passed easily.

After two days of deliberation, the opposition parties have worked out a middle path to ensure they are heard on the Delhi ordinance. This ensures that the opposition to a bill which “hurts the federal structure” is put on record.

WILL OPPOSING ALL BILLS WORK?

But the AAP is not the only one which had a different opinion. At the meeting, some opposition leaders from the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) wondered whether opposing all bills will work. And that if the government has allowed a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, then why not protest strongly on the bills.

Plus, one senior active Congress MP also said: “We have given notices on which the government needs to be cornered, like the China issue.”

They also felt that issues such as price rise and unemployment, which resonate with the voters in an election year, must be heard.

But these differing voices were overruled. And the opposition parties have decided to continue their protest.

The ordinance issue is the only break. But not a full stop.

