Insiders Taking Politics Outside, While Outsiders…: Jaishankar Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over London Speech

Foreign minister S Jaishankar spoke out against people from outside the country interfering with Indian politics. Speaking at an event hosted by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Bengaluru, Jaishankar said, “People from inside this country are taking politics outside, and people from outside are interfering with politics inside.”

The comment comes as a dig at Rahul Gandhi after he made a speech in London. In this speech, Rahul Gandhi had said that Indian democracy is under pressure and opposition voices are being stifled.

Jaishanakar said, “Many people in the world were very comfortable with how things were in India till 2014 and after things changed, they saw different confidence, different beliefs. Suddenly people started saying there is something wrong, the court is not performing properly, the election commission is not okay, the press is being restricted. Everything happened after 2014?"

BJYM Yuva Samvada with Dr S Jaishankar https://t.co/4GQzN6sgtk— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 24, 2023

Jaishankar said though the bulk of Indian passport holders were deeply attached to the country, there were a small number of people who would claim to be persecuted in their home countries in order to get a visa or residential status.

“Now you have a small number of people (who) sometimes misuse it and say ‘I am being politically persecuted and, therefore, allow me to stay’. So, it’s actually a visa game, which they play in the name of politics, human rights or whatever it is,” the Minister said.

He also cautioned that adversaries of the country could misuse the situation. Nobody argued against freedom of speech and civil liberties, he said, “but these should not be misused to espouse radicalism, violence, or terrorism". He also said there was a difference between having rights and misusing them.

Read all the Latest Politics News here