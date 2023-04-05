'Is It Because He Questioned Exam Paper Leak?' Arrest of Telangana BJP Chief Triggers War of Words

The midnight arrest of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar from his residence at Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state has created a flutter.

Party members say the police did not state the reason for the arrest and took Kumar — who had gone home to take part in the funeral rituals of a relative — away by force. Kumar was supposed to hold a press conference on the TSPSC paper leak case on Wednesday and party members claim the police arrested him after receiving the information.

In a tweet, Kumar wrote that he was arrested because the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was fearful that he would expose all the wrongdoings of the state government.

BJP workers took to the roads in the middle of the night to protest against Kumar’s arrest and burnt an effigy of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Karimnagar.

In a statement, BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said: “This arrest is proof of the actions of the state government which is adopting a dictatorial policy by making false accusations. BJP leaders and workers will face the evils of the state government with courage.”

NV Subhash, BJP state spokesperson, said: “The arrest is a heinous act. How can the state president of a national party be arrested without any reason without giving any notice? The police are acting spinelessly under KCR’s orders. Bandi Sanjay was arrested for diverting public attention from the leaks of TSPSC and TEN exam papers. In the background of PM Modi’s visit to the state on 8th of this month, a huge public meeting will be held at the Parade Grounds. KCR said if he is made the chairman of the opposition parties, he will bear all the expenses of the elections for the opposition parties across the country. Kumar was arrested to divert attention from corruption by the BRS.”

Kumar was taken to Bommala Ramaram police station in Nalgonda district by the police. BJP state vice-president Kasam Venkateswar was also detained by the police. The party has called for protests in all mandal district centers strongly condemning the midnight arrest. Several leaders, including former MP Chadha Suresh Reddy, former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud, and state president of SC Morcha Koppu Bhasha, were forcibly detained by the police.

In a statement, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said: “I am questioning the reason for this arrest. Is it because Kumar questioned the exam paper leak? Is it because each and every examination paper is being leaked by the government’s inefficient, unfair and illegal administration? Is it because Kumar asked KCR to produce his PG degree certificate?”

Several national leaders like Amit Malviya and BL Santhosh have condemned the arrest. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on April 8 and lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,355 crore.

