'Is It Day or Night?' Cong's Adhir Chowdhury Takes Jibe at Amit Shah for 'Praising' Nehru

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 18:37 IST

New Delhi, India

More than two dozen opposition parties including Congress have extended support to the AAP over the Delhi Services Bill. (Photo: YouTube)

Shah said the BJP and Congress had ruled the national capital without any confrontation. He added Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji, Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ambedkar were opposed to Delhi being given the status of a full state

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for discussion. During the debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru which left Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to wonder if it is a day or night.

Initiating the debate in the Lower House of Parliament, Shah said the BJP and Congress had ruled the national capital without any confrontation. He added Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji, Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ambedkar were opposed to Delhi being given the status of a full state.

Reacting to Shah’s speech, Chowdhury said it felt “good” that Amit Shah was repeatedly “praising” Nehru and the Congress party.

“When we came to the House today, it felt good that our Amit Shah ji was repeatedly praising Nehru and the Congress party. I thought to myself, what am I seeing? Is this day or night? I thought I should run up to Mr Shah and put a sweet in his mouth. Because praise for Nehru and the Congress from his mouth was a happy surprise for me," Chowdhury said.

Shah then stood up to interrupt the Congress leader and said he did not praise Nehru. “I have simply quoted what he (Nehru) has said. If they want to consider this praise, I have no objection to that," he said.

Chowdhury then went on to say that Shah take the support of Nehru whenever he need it.

More than two dozen opposition parties including Congress have extended support to the AAP over the Delhi Services Bill whereas parties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD), YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that are neither in the NDA nor in I.N.D.I.A camp have announced to vote in favour of the bill. With the support of BJD, YSCRP and TDP, the bill is likely to sail through both houses of the Parliament.

