'Is PM's Degree Fake': Kejriwal Questions PM Modi's Qualification A Day After Being Fined By Court

Doubling down his attack, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s education qualification and asked if his “degree is fake". This came a day after Gujarat High Court fined Kejriwal and ruled that Prime Minister’s degree details were not needed.

“An uneducated or less educated Prime Minister is dangerous for the country," Kejriwal said while addressing a video conference.

Alledging that there can be two reasons why the Prime Minister is not showing his degree, The Chief Minister said, “It is either because of his ego he doesn’t feel the need to show it to anyone but this kind of behaviour is not valid in a democracy. The other question that arises is that the degree might be fake.”

“Is PM’s degree fake?", he asked further.

The Gujarat high court on Friday quashed a 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) which directed the Gujarat University to provide information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, observing the AAP chief’s RTI plea appears to be more “politically vexatious and motivated" instead of being based on “sound public interest considerations."

Holding that both the requests by Kejriwal and the order by the CIC were “absolutely causal" and there was an “indiscriminate misuse" of the RTI Act, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the AAP leader, and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA).

Expressing surprise that the CIC entertained Kejriwal’s request and issued an order, the single judge bench said, “Such requests cannot be made so casually making mockery of the very intent and purpose of the RTI Act."

“This court finds that the CIC while passing the impugned order was well aware that what it was directing was not a specific and certain but a fishing and roving enquiry," the bench said in its 79-page order.

It further observed that Kejriwal “doubtlessly used an appeal against him to kick start and trigger a controversy not falling within the purview of the RTI Act".

