It's A 'Trishul' of Development Now, Says Maha Dy CM Fadnavis on Ajit Pawar Joining Shinde-led Govt

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said with NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation as deputy CM, the government has now become a "trishul" (trident) of development, which will remove poverty and backwardness from the state.

Fadnavis was speaking at ‘Shasan Aaplya Dari’ programme in the Gadchiroli district of the state.

"Since the last one year, CM Eknath Shinde and I have been working together. But with Ajit Pawar joining the government, it has now created a 'trishul' of development, which will remove poverty and backwardness from the state," Fadnavis said.

"This 'trishul' is like Lord Shiva's third eye which will reduce to ashes those who work against the common man," he added.

Ajit Pawar last week took oath as deputy chief minister, while eight MLAs of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were inducted as ministers into the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Shinde.

Talking about the 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) initiative, Fadnavis said, it was started with a vision of taking the government schemes to the doorstep of the common people.

Around 6.70 lakh beneficiaries from remote areas of Gadchiroli have received benefits of various government schemes in the form of tractors, cycles, godowns, caste certificates, among other things, he said.

Talking about the various development works carried out by the government, he said about Rs 20,000 crore of investment is being brought into the steel industry in Gadchiroli.

"The state government is working on making Gadchiroli a steel city, which will provide huge employment opportunities to the local residents," he said.

Many big industrial houses are investing in Gadchiroli, he said.

The government is transforming Gadchiroli without disturbing its culture, tradition and forest resources, the deputy chief minister added.

"along and keeping the environment in mind, we are going to develop Gadchiroli in such a way that there will be no backwardness and unemployment anywhere. Every youth in the district, be it tribals or OBCs, will get employment," Fadnavis said.

The government has identified 146 acres of land for an airport in Gadchiroli and a proposal for it has been sent to the Airports Authority of India for approval, he said.

"The work of laying railway lines is also underway in Gadchiroli," he said, adding that it will be transformed into a progressive district from an aspirational district.