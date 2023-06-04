'Watch Me When I Get Back': Jaishankar Subtly Tells Rahul Gandhi What Not To Do Abroad | VIDEO

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the recent remarks he made abroad against Prime Minister Narendra and the central government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said it is important to remember that are sometimes things bigger than politics when you step out of the country.

In his ongoing visit to the US, Rahul Gandhi has made several comments against PM Modi. In one such remark, Rahul Gandhi said that there are people in India who think they know more than God and PM Modi is “one such specimen”.

“If you sat Modiji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created," Rahul Gandhi had said

Taking it from here, Jaishankar, without naming Rahul Gandhi, gave out a subtle message and asked on Saturday to “watch" him when he goes back on how to “counter" someone. Jaishankar interacting with the Indian diaspora during his visit to Cape Town to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

“I may differ strongly with someone but how I counter it … I would like to go back at home and do it. And watch me when I get back," Jaishankar said.

A member of the Indian diaspora, without naming Rahul, had asked Jaishankar what he would like to say about remarks made by “someone" in the US.

EAM responded by saying, “Look, I say that I can only talk for myself. I try, when I go abroad, not to do politics abroad. For this, I’m perfectly prepared to argue and argue very vigorously at home." He also said that democratic culture has a certain collective responsibility like working for the “national interest" and for a “collective image".

“There are sometimes things bigger than politics and when you step outside the country, I think that’s important to remember," Jaishankar said, in an oblique reference to Rahul Gandhi.