Jalandhar Bypoll: Moosewala's Father to Campaign to 'Aware' People of AAP Govt’s Shoddy Probe into His Son’s Death

With little over a month left for the crucial Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-poll, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, on Sunday announced that he would travel across the constituency and create “awareness” on the tardy investigation carried out by the Punjab government into the killing of his son.

Balkaur Singh’s statement is being seen as an indirect campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the crucial by-poll. The bypoll had been necessitated by the death of Congress leader Santokh Singh Chaudhary of a heart attack during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra when it entered Punjab in January this year.

Singh announced that he would hit the streets of Jalandhar and make people aware of the attitude being adopted by the Punjab government towards the probe into Sidhu Moosewala’s killing. “When I protested outside Vidhan Sabha, I was assured that the chief minister would meet us. But even after so many days, no one has contacted us. It is disappointing that there is no seriousness in dealing with this serious criminal act,” he said.

Yet again reiterating his charge that the investigations had been shoddy to protect the “big guns” behind the killing, Singh said he would continue his fight against Lawrence Bishnoi. “Even if my statue is put up with Sidhu Moosewala, I will not be cowed down.”

He also accused the AAP government of trying to scuttle the plans of marking the death anniversary of the slain singer recently. “A conspiracy was hatched to scuttle the programme. My son died for the second time on the anniversary day as the government machinery took every step to foil the event,” Singh said.

He also said that Lawrence Bishnoi was being described as a nationalist while his hands are stained with the blood of innocent youth.

Singh’s statement comes just a day before former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is expected to meet the family members after his release from the Patiala jail. It was Sidhu, who many believe, was instrumental in getting Moosewala inducted into the party and given a ticket to contest the state assembly elections.

Read all the Latest Politics News here