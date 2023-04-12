CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Last Date for Filling Nominations is Apr 20

In a statement, CEO Sibin C said scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24. (Image: PTI/File)

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Wednesday said the last date for filing nominations for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll will be April 20 while notification will be issued on April 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

In a statement, CEO Sibin C said scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

Polling would be held on May 10 from 8 am to 6 pm and counting of votes would be done on May 13.

The election process will be completed on May 15.

Nomination papers are to be presented with the returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm on any day other than public holiday from April 13 to 20.

The Jalandhar deputy commissioner is the returning officer for the bypoll.

The CEO said April 14 being Baisakhi and birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, is a holiday under the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881, therefore, nomination papers cannot be presented on that day.  He said the model code of conduct has come into force in Jalandhar district since the date of announcement of the bypoll on March 29 by the Election Commission of India.

