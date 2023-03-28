Jay Jagannath vs Jay Shree Ram: Political Slugfest Erupts Between BJD and BJP Over Slogans in Odisha

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a political slugfest broke out between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over slogans in Odisha. After BJD’s previous campaign “Sankha Mo Garba" (Conch is my pride), the party recently launched another called “Jay Jagannath" (Victory to Lord Jagannath). While the BJP has claimed both Lord Jagannath and Lord Ram belong to them, Congress has said BJP and BJD’s political posturing and infighting is leading to a loss of public confidence.

Jay Jagannath Vs Jay Shree Ram

After the ‘Sankha Mo Garba’ (Conch my pride) campaign, the ruling BJD launched ‘Jai Jagannath’ (Victory to Lord Jagannath) slogan on social media.

BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das kickstarted the “Jay Jagannath" campaign by sharing a video on his social media page. The campaign has gained momentum, with several BJD leaders, including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders, sharing videos with the slogan.

BJP MLA Subas Panigrahi slammed the slogan and said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party says Jay Jagannath and Jay Shree Ram. The “sankha" (conch) is their “garba" (pride). Odisha and Jagannath are our pride. Shree Ram is our pride."

Senior BJD Leader Rajendra Dholkia said Lord Jagannath is not just a deity of Odisha but the lord of the world. “There is no harm in using the slogan ‘Jay Jagannath’. We seek blessings from Lord Jagannath."

As the election season approaches in Odisha, all major political parties have started gearing up for the polls.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has begun reorganising its district committees and observers and has planned to make extensive changes at the organizational level. The party is focusing on strengthening its grassroots presence and bringing various public welfare schemes for the people.

Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also preparing its blueprint for the 2024 elections under the leadership of newly appointed state party president Manmohan Samal. The party is planning to reorganise its team and district organizations and Samal is scheduled to visit and conduct meetings with leaders and workers in all districts. The BJP’s core committee will also hold a meeting soon to discuss its strategy and plans for the upcoming elections.

Congress Leader Bijay Pattnaik said, “Religion should not be politicized. They have lost their confidence and are doing this for political gain. Congress is a secular party."

All state political parties are preparing for the 2024 elections. The BJD is starting preparations to form the government for the sixth time, breaking its previous record. The BJP is creating a blueprint with their “Mission 120," while the Congress is strategising with their “9 to 90 mission" to achieve their respective political goals."

(With inputs from Ajesh Mallick, Mahesh Nanda & Satyajit Senapati in Bhubaneswar)

