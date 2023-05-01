CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Jharsuguda Bypoll: BJD-BJP Faceoff Intensifies Over Sambalpur Violence, Ratna Bhandar Reopening
1-MIN READ

Jharsuguda Bypoll: BJD-BJP Faceoff Intensifies Over Sambalpur Violence, Ratna Bhandar Reopening

Reported By: Mahesh Nanda & Ajesh Mallick

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 22:09 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

BJP spokesperson Phillip Mallick blamed the state government for the Sambalpur incident. (File photo: PTI)

Odisha BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya slammed the state government over the Ratna Bhandar issue, demanding its reopening and inspection

Ahead of the Jharsuguda bypoll, the face-off between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified.

Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya targeted the BJP over the Sambalpur issue, and said, “Peace is returning to Sambalpur." He accused the BJP of inciting violence.

The BJD slammed the BJP’s four-member committee visit to Sambalpur.

Acharya says certain political parties are trying to create violence with political interests. “BJP has no political base in Sambalpur and is creating communal discrimination."

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya questioned the ruling BJD over  the reopening of Shree Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar and asked, “When will the government reopen the Ratna Bhandar?"

BJP spokesperson Phillip Mallick blamed the state government for the Sambalpur incident.

State BJP President Manmohan Samal said, “We will go to Sambalpur to know the situation there and meet his victim’s family members and discuss with district officials… After reviewing the situation, we will submit a report to the national president."

Odisha BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya slammed the state government over the Ratna Bhandar issue, demanding its reopening and inspection. He asks, “Is the Ratna Bhandar safe?"

Meanwhile, Law Minister Jagannath Saraka replies, “A decision will be taken after consultation with the new Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration."

