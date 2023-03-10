'Jodi No.1': Delhi BJP's Fresh Poster Jibe at AAP over Manish Sisodia & Satyendar Jain Arrests

Following the arrests and subsequent resignations of Delhi ministers and AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, BJP’s Delhi wing has launched another poster attack on the ruling party on Friday.

Sharing a poster titled ‘Jodi No. 1’ on its Twitter page with Sisodia and Jain’s faces on it, Delhi BJP wrote in Hindi, “Manish Sisodia, Satyendar are on the poster, Their leader Kejriwal is still pending!!"

Former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resigned last week after his arrest by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, while former health minister Satyendar Jain was arrested last May in a money laundering case and resigned on the same day as Sisodia. The two leaders are currently lodged in Tihar jail.

This is not the first time posters have used in the tussle between the two parties in Delhi. Earlier in February, both parties engaged in a poster war following a brawl in the MCD House during the election of the standing committee.

BJP shared a poster titled “Khalnayika", a dig at Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak. AAP retorted with a mockup poster titled ‘Ballot Chor Machaye Shor’ with BJP leaders Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari and others’ faces on it.

Sisodia’s Bail Plea Hearing Today

Sisodia is set to be produced before a CBI court on Friday for a bail hearing. This comes a day after the leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday under the charges of money laundering.

Sisodia has been in judicial custody since the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

The former minister will be produced before special CBI judge M K Nagpal on Friday to hear his bail application nearly two weeks after he was arrested.

However, the ED is expected to obtain a production warrant from a special PMLA court and then produce Sisodia before it on Friday seeking his custody for interrogation. This means that even if Sisodia gets bail in the CBI case, the ED can seek his custody.

If the ED gets his custody, he will be taken to the agency’s headquarters in central Delhi for questioning and further recording of his statement and confrontation with other accused in the excise policy case.

