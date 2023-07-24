CHANGE LANGUAGE
Politics

'Deliberately Loosened': Scindia Slams Congress as Ceiling Collapse at Veer Savarkar Airport Sparks Row
1-MIN READ

'Deliberately Loosened': Scindia Slams Congress as Ceiling Collapse at Veer Savarkar Airport Sparks Row

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 12:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File photo/PTI)

Hitting back at Congress, Scindia said next time, instead of jumping the gun and seeking sensationalism out of nothing, the Opposition party should seek an explanation

Amid the backlash from Opposition over a video showing a portion of the ceiling swinging at the newly-constructed airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said it was deliberately loosened for CCTV work.

Hitting back at Congress, Scindia said next time, instead of jumping the gun and seeking sensationalism out of nothing, the Opposition party should seek an explanation.

“The structure is outside the terminal building. Besides, a part of the false ceiling had been deliberately loosened for CCTV work. Heavy winds (about 100 km/hr) later, led to the swinging panels as seen in the video. The false ceiling had been restored after completing the work. Next time, instead of jumping the gun and seeking sensationalism out of nothing, just seek an explanation," Scindia wrote on Twitter.

The Union Minister was responding to a tweet by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday.

In his tweet, the Congress leader had taken a jibe at the Prime Minister saying, “The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) will inaugurate anything these days — even if it’s unfinished or substandard infrastructure (highways, airports, bridges, trains, etc). More than willing ministers anxious to boost their Sensex with him obliged. It’s the taxpayers and citizens who pay the cost. Such a sorry state of affairs in ‘New India’."

Several videos of the false ceiling swinging in the air had gone viral on social media.

Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the newly built Veer Savarkar International Airport on July 18 in Port Blair.

(With IANS Inputs)

July 24, 2023, 12:49 IST
July 24, 2023, 12:53 IST