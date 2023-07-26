Kamal Nath's Five Promises to Farmers in Poll-Bound MP

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday made five promises to farmers ahead of the Assembly polls slated for the end of this year. He said the scheme of waiving off the bank loans of farmers will be re-introduced once the Congress comes back into power.

Kamal Nath said the farmers of Madhya Pradesh have suffered a lot and to help them, the Congress has come up with a policy to reduce the input cost of the farming process. He announced that farmers using motor pumps up to five horse power (5HP) will not have to pay any bill and the remaining electricity bill of the farmer will also be waived off.

He further mentioned that the farmers will get electricity for 12 hours in a day for irrigation and all the cases imposed against farmers during the protests will also be taken back, if the Congress formed government in Madhya Pradesh.

“I am making these announcements with an idea to reduce the input cost of farming and this can happen only if we have a proper scheme. Electricity bill is a huge burden on farmers and therefore, I am promising that the motor pumps up to 5 hp and all remaining electricity bills from the farmers will be waived off soon after the Congress comes back into power," Kamal Nath said on Wednesday.

He said that the ruling BJP had promised to make the farmers’ income double in five years, but the farmers continued to suffer.

“Waiving off the interest will not help the farmers. They will get relief only when the principal amount is waived off. It is the matter of concern that why farmers loans are increasing every year? We have framed a policy that can resolve this issue," Kamal Nath added.