CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Odisha Train AccidentJaishankarRahul Gandhi in USWFI Chief vs WrestlersAshok Gehlot
Home » Politics » Karandlaje's Statement Childish, Says Cong Leader
1-MIN READ

Karandlaje's Statement Childish, Says Cong Leader

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 13:25 IST

Karnataka, India

Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary said if the wrestlers' stir is with international backing, the Centre can hold an investigation into the matter. (File Photo: News18)

Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary said if the wrestlers' stir is with international backing, the Centre can hold an investigation into the matter. (File Photo: News18)

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje’s statement exposed the frustration of BJP leaders after the defeat in the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Bhandary, an MLC, told reporters in Udupi on Sunday

Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary has termed as ‘childish’ Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje’s statement on Saturday that the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi was getting international support.

Her statement exposed the frustration of BJP leaders after the defeat in the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Bhandary, an MLC, told reporters in Udupi on Sunday.

He said if the wrestlers’ stir is with international backing, the Centre can hold an investigation into the matter.

top videos

    On Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Karandlaje’s remark that the people should be in the know of the source of funds for implementing the Congress guarantees, Bhandary said the state government knows how to execute the guarantees.

    The Congress is answerable to the people and the Union Minister need not worry about funds for the implementation of promises, Bhandary said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. Wrestlers Protest
    2. karnataka
    3. congress
    first published:June 05, 2023, 13:25 IST
    last updated:June 05, 2023, 13:25 IST