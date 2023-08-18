CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kargil: 3 Dead, 9 Injured After 'Suspicious Object' Explodes Inside Shop
Kargil: 3 Dead, 9 Injured After 'Suspicious Object' Explodes Inside Shop

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 21:59 IST

Kargil, India

Police inspect the area in Kargil where the explosion took place. (News18)

Police inspect the area in Kargil where the explosion took place. (News18)

The explosion took place inside a scrap dealer’s shop in Kabadi Nallah area of Drass, according to officials

At least three people were killed and nine others were injured after a suspicious object exploded inside a shop in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday.

Out of the nine injured, two people continue to remain in critical condition, Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Shrikant Suse told reporters.

The explosion took place inside a scrap dealer’s shop in Kabadi Nallah area of Drass, according to officials.

A non-local person was among those who were killed.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital and they getting the best possible medical care as needed, Suse said.

first published:August 18, 2023, 21:34 IST
