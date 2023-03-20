Karnataka: Another BJP 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' Called Off as Ticket Tumult Rages Within BJP

In a second such incident, another ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ was called off midway by BJP leaders after supporters of ticket aspirants in Karnataka’s Davanagere protested and created ruckus, demanding the party to announce candidates for the constituency.

The Vijay Sankalp Yatra was being held headed by MLA Renukacharya and MP GM Siddeshwara in Davanagere. Supporters of BJP ticket aspirant Mallikarjun Madal present in large numbers at the yatra blocked the vehicle demanding the leaders to announce him as the candidate for Davanagere constituency.

As party workers created a ruckus blocking the vehicle, MLA Renukacharya and MP Siddeshwara heading the Yatra called off the yatra midway and tried to leave the spot. As the BJP leaders called off the yatra, party workers gheraoed the leaders and their respective vehicle in which they were returning back.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Madal, one of the ticket aspirants whose supporters blocked and gheraoed the yatra vehicle, asked them to maintain dignity and not indulge in such behaviour.

“I request all karyakartas not create ruckus, let’s be peaceful and be honest workers of the party. Please let’s maintain our dignity and listen what the party says," said Mallikarjun Madal.

Last week, former CM BS Yediyurappa called off Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Chikmagalur as party workers staged protest against fielding MP Kumaraswamy from the SC seat in Mudigere constituency.

