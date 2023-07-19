Karnataka Assembly: 10 BJP MLAs Suspended As Papers Flung at Chair; CM Calls It 'Hooliganism'

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader suspended 10 BJP leaders from attending the monsoon session on Wednesday after members of the saffron party threw papers at the Chair, expressing their dissatisfaction with the Speaker’s decision to conduct the House proceedings without a lunch break.

BJP leaders who were suspended are: CN Ashwath Narayan, Sunil Kumar, R Ashok, Vedavyas Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraj, Umanath Kotian, Aravind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra and Bharath Shetty.

Following the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs from the session, both the BJP and JDS have issued a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the speaker.

Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani was presiding over the proceedings after Speaker U T Khader left, stating that there would be no lunch break, and the Budget and demands discussions would continue. He allowed members who wish to leave for lunch to go and return later for the discussions.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and JD(S) members were protesting from the well of the House, accusing the Congress government of deploying 30 IAS officers to “serve" its alliance leaders who had gathered in the city on Monday and Tuesday to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Unhappy with the Speaker’s decision to continue the proceedings amid the protest and not provide a lunch break, BJP members gathered for a brief discussion and suddenly resorted to throwing papers at the Chair and Deputy Speaker, expressing their dissent. They demanded to know under which rule the lunch break had been canceled and expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation in the House.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP MLAs create ruckus in the Karnataka Assembly; shouting against State Government's decision to depute IAS officers for an opposition party meeting held in Bengaluru(Video source: Karnataka Assembly) pic.twitter.com/ABRSTkf6OL — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Assembly Marshals swiftly surrounded the Chair to protect Rudrappa Lamani. BJP MLAs were later evicted from the Vidhana Souda by the Marshals.

The Congress MLAs raised objections to the “unruly" behavior of the BJP MLAs. Consequently, the Deputy Speaker took the decision to adjourn the House for the remainder of the day.

“indecent and disrespectful conduct"

Following the BJP leader’s “indecent and disrespectful conduct", the Speaker named the 10 MLAs and asserted, “I am naming them because of their indecent and disrespectful conduct." In response to the Speaker’s anguish, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil presented a proposal under section 348 of the Karnataka Assembly Rules of Procedure, requesting the suspension of these members from the Karnataka Assembly for the remainder of the session and barring them from entering the House.

The Speaker, expressing “extreme anguish", put the motion to vote, and based on the voice vote, the 10 members were suspended from the Assembly.

‘Inhuman Govt’

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his disappointment, stating, “We expected justice from the Speaker, but it appears he is also entangled with the Congress. The Siddaramaiah government is operating in a Hitler-like manner. Today is a dark day. It is not just their suspension; it is also our suspension. We stand in solidarity with them and will also boycott the session."

He told CNN-News18, “This is an inhuman government… They don’t have respect for the MLAs. The office of the chair is being misused. The speaker is a puppet at the hands of the government. Tomorrow, we will approach the governor to remove the speaker from his post".

Karnataka BJP MLA and former state minister CN Ashwath Narayan speaking on his suspension from the Karnataka Assembly, said, “Today is a Black day, despite being on the right side, we have been suspended. We have issued a no-confidence motion against the speaker."

BJP leaders were seen blocking the Vidhana Sabha Kengal entrance and raising slogans against the Congress during a protest. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy joined the BJP leaders’ protest at the west entrance along with Bommai.

Later, Bommai was taken away in a bus and detained. Speaking to CNN-News18, Bommai stated, “They are arresting us… They want to suppress the voice of opposition. It’s a Taliban government."

‘Hooliganism’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the incident as “hooliganism". He said, “I was also an opposition leader once. We might have torn papers, but we never threw papers at the Speaker. This is clear hooliganism. I also find it amusing how JDS joined BJP for the protest."

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, “It is unfortunate. We have laid out guidelines and rules in the House. Nobody prevents them from protesting. However, there is some basic discipline that they must follow. Attacking the chair is something we have never witnessed in the Karnataka legislature. This incident is unfortunate, and we also appeal to the Speaker to take appropriate action. If this behavior is allowed to go unchecked, I don’t think our legislative houses will function properly."

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “It is their right to protest, but what they did to the Speaker was incorrect, and we should all condemn it."

Earlier in the day, amidst the ongoing protests by BJP and JD(S) members from the well of the House, the Assembly passed five bills without any discussion.

The assembly session began on July 3 and is slated to end on July 21.

(With inputs from agencies)