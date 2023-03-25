The Congress has released the first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. As per the list, party state president D K Shivakumar will contest polls from the Kanakapura constituency, while the party fielded former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from his traditional stronghold of Varuna in the Mysuru district, where his son doctor Yatindra Siddaramaiah won in the 2018 Assembly Elections.
Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to announce any candidate for Siddaramaiah’s safe bet Kolar and his current seat Badami. It is speculated that Siddaramaiah may also contest polls from Kolar, as no candidate has been announced from the seat yet.
The Karnataka Assembly polls are scheduled to be held by May this year. The Congress is aiming to win at least 150 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, to come to power in the state with a clear majority. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.
Former Union minister and Congress MP K H Muniyappa has stepped back in state politics and has been fielded from the Devanahalli constituency in Bangalore Rural.
The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency, while Priyank Kharge will contest from Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyank is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
The List:
- Chikkodi- Ganesh Hukkeri
- Kagawad- Bharmgoud Alagowda Kage
- Kudachi -Mahendra K. Thammannavar
- Hukkeri- A B Patil
- Yemkanmardi- Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi
- Belgaum Rural- Smt. Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar
- Khanapur- Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar
- Bailhongal- Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalagi
- Ramdurg- Ashok M. Pattan
- Jamkhandi-Anand Siddu Nyamagouda
- Hungund- Vijayanand S. Kashappanavar
- Muddebihal-Appaji Alias CS Nadagowda
- Basavana- Bagevadi Shivanada Patil
- Babaleswar- M B Patil
- Indi-Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil
- Jevargi- Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh
- Shorapur -Rajavenkatappa Naik
- Shahpur- Sharanabasappa Gowda
- Chitapur-Priyank Kharge
- Sedam- Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil
- Chincholi -Subash V. Rathod
- Gulbarga Uttar -Smt. Kaneez Fatima
- Aland-B R Patil
- Humnabad- Rajashekar B Patil
- Bidar South- Ashok Kheny
- Bidar -Rahim Khan
- Bhalki- Eshwar Khandre
- Raichur Rural-Basanagouda Daddal
- Maski-Basanagouda Thurvihal
- Kushtagi -Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur
- Kanakagiri-Shivaraj Sangappa Thangadagi
- Yelburga- Basavaraj Rayareddi
- Koppal- K. Raghavendra
- Gadag- H.K. Patil
- Ron— G.S Patil
- Hubli - Dharwad-East-Prasad Abbayya
- Haliyal -R.V.Deshapande
- Karwar -Satish Krishna Sail
- Bhatkal- Mankal Subba Vidya
- Hangal- Srinivas V. Mane
- Haveri-Rudrappa Lamani
- Byadgi -Basavaraj N. Shivannanar
- Hirekerur- U.B. Banakar
- Ranibennur- Prakash K. Koliwad
- Hadagalli-P.T. Parameshwara Naik
- Hagaribommanahalli — L.B.P. Bheema Naik
- Vijayanagara- H.R. Gaviyappa
- Kampli-J.N. Ganesh
- Bellary — B. Nagendra
- Sandur — E. Thukaram
- Challakere -T. Raghumurthy
- Hiriyur -D. Sudhakar
- Hosadurga- Govindappa B.G
- Davanagere North- S.S. Mallikarjun
- Davanagere South- Shamanur Shivashankrappa
- Mayakonda—K.S. Basavaraju
- Bhadravati- Sangameshwara B.K.
- Sorab S. Madhu Bangarappa
- Sagar- Gopalakrishnna Bulur
- Byndoor- K Gopal Pujari
- Kundapura- M. Dinesh Hegde
- Kapu- Vinaya Kumar Sorake
- Sringeri- T.D. Rajegowda
- Chikanayakanhalli -Kiran Kumar
- Tiptur- K Shadakshari
- Turuvekere- Kanthraj B.M
- Kunigal -Dr. H.D. Ranganath
- Koratagere -Dr. G. Parameshwara
- Sira- T.B. Jaya Chandra
- Pavagada- H.V. Venkatesh
- Madhugiri- K.N. Rajanna
- Gauribidanur- Shivashankar Reddy N.H
- Bagepalli- S.N. Subba Reddy
- Chintamani -Dr. M.C. Sudhakar
- Srinivaspur- K.R. Ramesh Kumar
- Kolar Gold Field — Smt. Roopakala M
- Bangarapet — S.N. Narayanaswamy
- Malur -K.Y. Nanje Gowda
- Byatarayanapura- Krishna Byregowda
- Rajarajeshwarinagar- Smt. Kusuma H
- Malleshwaram- Anup Iyengar
- Hebbal- Suresha B.S
- Sarvagnanagar- K.J. George
- Shivajinagar -Rizwan Arshad
- Shanti Nagar- N.A. Haris
- Gandhi Nagar -Dinesh Gundu Rao
- Rajaji Nagar -Puttanna
- Govindraj Nagar -Priyakrishnna
- Vijay Nagar- M. Krishnamppa
- Chamrajpet- B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan
- Basavanagudi- U.B. Venkatesh
- B T M Layout- Ramalinga Reddy
- Jayanagar- Smt. Sowmya R
- Mahadevapura -Nagesh T
- 95 177 Anekal- B. Shivanna
- Hosakote- Sharath Kumar Bachegowda
- Devanahalli -K.H. Muniyappa
- Doddaballapur— T. Venkataramaiah
- Nelamangala — Srinivasaiah N
- Magadi- H.C. Balakrishna
- Ramanagaram- Iqbal Hussain H A
- Kanakapura -D.K. Shivakumar
- Malavalli — P.M. Narendraswamy
- Shrirangapattana- A. B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda
- Nagamangala -N. Chaluvarayaswamy
- Holenarasipur- Shreyas M. Patel
- Sakleshpur-Murali Mohan
- Belthangady- Rakshith Shivaram
- Moodabidri -Mithun M. Rai
- Mangalore- U.T. Abdul Khader Ali Fareed
- Bantval- Ramanatha Rai B
- Sullia-Krishnappa G
- Virajpet- A.S. Ponnanna
- Piriyapatna- K. Ventakesh
- Krishnarajanagara- D. Ravishankar
- Hunsur- H.P. Manjunath
- Heggadadevankote-Anil Kumar C
- Nanjanagud-Darshan Dhruvyanarayana
- Narasimharaja- Tanveer Sait
- Varuna- Siddaramaiah
- T. Narasipur— H. C. Mahadevappa
- Hanur- R. Narendra
- Chamarajanagar- C. Puttaranga Shetty
- Gundlupet-H.M. Ganesh Parasad
The party’s central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.
The Congress is the first party to release its candidates’ list for the elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the southern state.
Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends.
