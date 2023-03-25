The Congress has released the first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. As per the list, party state president D K Shivakumar will contest polls from the Kanakapura constituency, while the party fielded former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from his traditional stronghold of Varuna in the Mysuru district, where his son doctor Yatindra Siddaramaiah won in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to announce any candidate for Siddaramaiah’s safe bet Kolar and his current seat Badami. It is speculated that Siddaramaiah may also contest polls from Kolar, as no candidate has been announced from the seat yet.

The Karnataka Assembly polls are scheduled to be held by May this year. The Congress is aiming to win at least 150 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, to come to power in the state with a clear majority. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.

#Live: Congress declares list of candidates ahead of polls in #Karnataka; Delhi police on high alert, #AmritpalSingh is in Delhi ISBT!; and other top stories https://t.co/NdEUDVLqRn— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 25, 2023

Former Union minister and Congress MP K H Muniyappa has stepped back in state politics and has been fielded from the Devanahalli constituency in Bangalore Rural.

The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency, while Priyank Kharge will contest from Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyank is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The List:

Chikkodi- Ganesh Hukkeri Kagawad- Bharmgoud Alagowda Kage Kudachi -Mahendra K. Thammannavar Hukkeri- A B Patil Yemkanmardi- Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi Belgaum Rural- Smt. Laxmi Ravindra Hebbalkar Khanapur- Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar Bailhongal- Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalagi Ramdurg- Ashok M. Pattan Jamkhandi-Anand Siddu Nyamagouda Hungund- Vijayanand S. Kashappanavar Muddebihal-Appaji Alias CS Nadagowda Basavana- Bagevadi Shivanada Patil Babaleswar- M B Patil Indi-Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil Jevargi- Dr. Ajay Dharam Singh Shorapur -Rajavenkatappa Naik Shahpur- Sharanabasappa Gowda Chitapur-Priyank Kharge Sedam- Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil Chincholi -Subash V. Rathod Gulbarga Uttar -Smt. Kaneez Fatima Aland-B R Patil Humnabad- Rajashekar B Patil Bidar South- Ashok Kheny Bidar -Rahim Khan Bhalki- Eshwar Khandre Raichur Rural-Basanagouda Daddal Maski-Basanagouda Thurvihal Kushtagi -Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur Kanakagiri-Shivaraj Sangappa Thangadagi Yelburga- Basavaraj Rayareddi Koppal- K. Raghavendra Gadag- H.K. Patil Ron— G.S Patil Hubli - Dharwad-East-Prasad Abbayya Haliyal -R.V.Deshapande Karwar -Satish Krishna Sail Bhatkal- Mankal Subba Vidya Hangal- Srinivas V. Mane Haveri-Rudrappa Lamani Byadgi -Basavaraj N. Shivannanar Hirekerur- U.B. Banakar Ranibennur- Prakash K. Koliwad Hadagalli-P.T. Parameshwara Naik Hagaribommanahalli — L.B.P. Bheema Naik Vijayanagara- H.R. Gaviyappa Kampli-J.N. Ganesh Bellary — B. Nagendra Sandur — E. Thukaram Challakere -T. Raghumurthy Hiriyur -D. Sudhakar Hosadurga- Govindappa B.G Davanagere North- S.S. Mallikarjun Davanagere South- Shamanur Shivashankrappa Mayakonda—K.S. Basavaraju Bhadravati- Sangameshwara B.K. Sorab S. Madhu Bangarappa Sagar- Gopalakrishnna Bulur Byndoor- K Gopal Pujari Kundapura- M. Dinesh Hegde Kapu- Vinaya Kumar Sorake Sringeri- T.D. Rajegowda Chikanayakanhalli -Kiran Kumar Tiptur- K Shadakshari Turuvekere- Kanthraj B.M Kunigal -Dr. H.D. Ranganath Koratagere -Dr. G. Parameshwara Sira- T.B. Jaya Chandra Pavagada- H.V. Venkatesh Madhugiri- K.N. Rajanna Gauribidanur- Shivashankar Reddy N.H Bagepalli- S.N. Subba Reddy Chintamani -Dr. M.C. Sudhakar Srinivaspur- K.R. Ramesh Kumar Kolar Gold Field — Smt. Roopakala M Bangarapet — S.N. Narayanaswamy Malur -K.Y. Nanje Gowda Byatarayanapura- Krishna Byregowda Rajarajeshwarinagar- Smt. Kusuma H Malleshwaram- Anup Iyengar Hebbal- Suresha B.S Sarvagnanagar- K.J. George Shivajinagar -Rizwan Arshad Shanti Nagar- N.A. Haris Gandhi Nagar -Dinesh Gundu Rao Rajaji Nagar -Puttanna Govindraj Nagar -Priyakrishnna Vijay Nagar- M. Krishnamppa Chamrajpet- B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan Basavanagudi- U.B. Venkatesh B T M Layout- Ramalinga Reddy Jayanagar- Smt. Sowmya R Mahadevapura -Nagesh T 95 177 Anekal- B. Shivanna Hosakote- Sharath Kumar Bachegowda Devanahalli -K.H. Muniyappa Doddaballapur— T. Venkataramaiah Nelamangala — Srinivasaiah N Magadi- H.C. Balakrishna Ramanagaram- Iqbal Hussain H A Kanakapura -D.K. Shivakumar Malavalli — P.M. Narendraswamy Shrirangapattana- A. B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda Nagamangala -N. Chaluvarayaswamy Holenarasipur- Shreyas M. Patel Sakleshpur-Murali Mohan Belthangady- Rakshith Shivaram Moodabidri -Mithun M. Rai Mangalore- U.T. Abdul Khader Ali Fareed Bantval- Ramanatha Rai B Sullia-Krishnappa G Virajpet- A.S. Ponnanna Piriyapatna- K. Ventakesh Krishnarajanagara- D. Ravishankar Hunsur- H.P. Manjunath Heggadadevankote-Anil Kumar C Nanjanagud-Darshan Dhruvyanarayana Narasimharaja- Tanveer Sait Varuna- Siddaramaiah T. Narasipur— H. C. Mahadevappa Hanur- R. Narendra Chamarajanagar- C. Puttaranga Shetty Gundlupet-H.M. Ganesh Parasad

The party’s central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

The Congress is the first party to release its candidates’ list for the elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the southern state.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends.

