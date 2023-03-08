Karnataka Bribegate: Advocates' Body Writes to CJI Alleging 'VIP Treatment' After HC Grants Bail to BJP MLA

Advocate Association of Bengaluru wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, expressing their serious concern over the pace at which anticipatory bail was provided to tainted Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in the alleged bribegate case.

Madal Virupakshappa, who is the prime accused in a recent corruption case in Karnataka, got an anticipatory bail on conditions from the Karnataka High Court just a day after his application to surrender before Investigation Officer within 48 hours.

Expressing serious concern over the swift grant of anticipatory interim bail, the Advocates Association of Bengaluru wrote to CJI alleging of “VIP treatment" to the MLA.

“The usual process in Highcourt of Karnataka is that new matters of Anticipatory bail take several days and weeks for posting. However VIP matters are entertained overnight. This practice would lead to common man losing faith in judicial system,” read the letter expressing the need to treat an MLA as a common man.

The letter further requested the CJI of Karnataka to direct the registry to post all anticipatory bail matters in one day so that a common is also treated equally.

Absconding BJP MLA, the prime accused in Lokayukta FIR in relation to an alleged corruption case, was granted an anticipatory bail within a day after filing a application for it.

Following which, the BJP MLA received a grand welcome in his constituency by his supporters which left the BJP top brass red-faced.

