Karnataka Cabinet: 24 More Legislators to Take Oath as Ministers Today, Portfolios to be Announced

As many as 24 more legislators will be sworn in as ministers in the Karnataka cabinet on Saturday, according to Congress party leaders. The Karnataka cabinet has 34 ministers, of which, 10 including chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20.

According to a PTI report, legislators H K Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, H C Mahadevappa, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and former state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao will take oath today.

Others on the list include Kyathasandra N Rajanna, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, S S Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, N S Boseraju, Suresha B S, Madhu Bangarappa, M C Sudhakar and B Nagendra.

The list includes three MLAs from Scheduled Castes, two from Scheduled Tribes, five from Other Backward Communities namely Kuruba, Raju, Maratha, Ediga and Mogaveera and one Brahmin MLA.

Quoting an official statement, a PTI report said seven ministers each are from Old Mysuru and Kalyana Karnataka regions, six from Kittur Karnataka region and two from central Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah said the cabinet will have eight Lingayats representing different sub-sects of the community. There will be five Vokkaligas, including DK Shivakumar, the statement added.

State Minister K H Muniyappa said the portfolios of the inducted ministers will be announced by Saturday evening.

The list of 24 legislators was finalized after multiple rounds of discussions between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and the top party leaders, including AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. The list was then given the nod by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Sonia Gandhi.