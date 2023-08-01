Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Visits Communally-Sensitive Coastal dists, Warns Stern Action on Moral Policing

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is visiting communally sensitive coastal Karnataka region for the first time after coming to power, on Tuesday warned of strict action against those involved in moral policing.

He was interacting with reporters after arriving in Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district.

To a question on repeated incidents of moral policing in the region despite the government’s warnings, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that action will be initiated against all persons who indulge in moral policing.

The police department had been given all directions in this direction. No matter what, there is no scope for any person to take law into his hands. There will be starting trouble for everything and it is going to be fine. “I have told the police to initiate action in this regard,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and District In-charge minister for Dakshina Kannada district Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that the domination, assaults and fearful atmosphere in the district can not be tolerated.

The communal forces are indulging in moral policing to bring disrepute to the government. The students are claiming that they are afraid to go to the colleges and he had assured them of safety and asked them to attend the

classes. The BJP is supporting criminals, he charged.

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara stated that the government had initiated strict action against the incidents of moral policing. The separate wing had been created to tackle the menace. The police are being given instructions to initiate steps to ensure that these incidents do not repeat.

The gangs involved in moral policing had targetted and attacked a police man who had gone to a restaurant with family. Another gang had attacked a journo who had gone with his female friend in the region. Though the police department had initiated action and arrested the accused persons, the incidents had raised a concern in the state.