Karnataka People Rejected Those Trying to Divide Country, Says NC Leader Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday congratulated the people of Karnataka or “rejecting" those who want to divide the country on religious lines.

He said the brave people of Karnataka have given them a “befitting reply" that India is one and “we all, belonging on any religion, will take this country, the state, forward together".

“I congratulate the people of Karnataka for rejecting those who want to divide us on religious lines, who used to threaten that if you vote for anyone else, then everything will be stopped," Abdullah told PTI video here.

The NC president also congratulated Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and workers for fighting the election in “difficult times".

The Bharat Jodo yatra is showing its results and if we have to keep the country together, then we all have to work together and there has to be no fight on religious lines, Abdullah said.

About the third Tourism Working Group meeting of the G20 in Kashmir later this month, he expressed hope that it will help in promoting tourism in J-K.

He, however, expressed displeasure over the soaring airfares in the Srinagar sector.

“Look at the airfares. Today, if you have to come to Srinagar from Delhi, it takes Rs 24,000 for one ticket. But, the return airfare to Dubai is Rs 25,000. Then, how will tourism increase? Till the airfares are regulated so that a person or a family can afford it, the tourism will not increase,” he said.

Abdullah appealed to the Centre to assist GoFirst Airline so that it runs its operations again.

“GoAir (as it was previously known) needs help. About eight flights of the airline used to fly here and the airfare was also in check. Since it shut operations, the airfare has touched the sky. So, I appeal to the Centre to provide some assistance to the airline so that it runs its operations," he said.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted at the Congress headquarters at M A Road here after the party’s emphatic performance in the Karnataka elections.

Party activists, including women, danced to drum beats and distributed sweets.

“We are very happy with this win," the party’s women’s wing district president Saira Shamim told PTI video.

She said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has helped the party to register the victory in the southern state.

“The yatra has helped. Rahul Ji worked sincerely and people understood that the Congress is truly a secular party," she said.