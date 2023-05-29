CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :New Parliament BuildingPM Modi Rajasthan CongressManish SisodiaSengol
Home » Politics » Karnataka Portfolio Allocation: CM Siddaramaiah Keeps Finance, Deputy DKS Gets Bengaluru Development, Home For Parameshwara
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Portfolio Allocation: CM Siddaramaiah Keeps Finance, Deputy DKS Gets Bengaluru Development, Home For Parameshwara

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:27 IST

Bengaluru, India

The Karnataka cabinet has 34 ministers, of which, 10 including chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20. (File Photo/PTI)

The Karnataka cabinet has 34 ministers, of which, 10 including chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20. (File Photo/PTI)

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge has been given the responsibility of Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assigned portfolios to 34 ministers comprising the newly expanded cabinet in the state. The chief minister has kept the ministries of finance, cabinet affairs, personnel and administrative reforms, intelligence, and information, along with all other unallocated portfolios, while his deputy DK Shivakumar was allocated Bengaluru city development along with major and medium irrigation.

As per the list released from Raj Bhawan, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara has been given the Home Ministry, while K Patil got Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge has been given the responsibility of Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj while Dinesh Gundu Rao received Health and Family Welfare.

Check the full list here:

Krishna Byregowda has been trusted with the Revenue Department (excluding Muzrai), while Dr HC Mahadevappa, a practising doctor, has been given the Social Welfare Ministry.

Congress national secretary NS Boseraju, who is neither a member of the legislative council nor the legislative assembly, has been given the minor irrigation and Science and Technology.

top videos

    The only woman minister in Siddaramaiah cabinet, 48-year-old Laxmi Hebbalkar has been allotted the Women and Child Welfare Ministry. She is a second-time Minister and is considered to be close to Deputy CM Shivakumar.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expanded his cabinet on Saturday inducting 24 ministers in the latest rejig. The Karnataka cabinet has now been stretched to its limit of 34 ministers, of which 10, including chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20.

    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. cabinet
    2. congress
    3. karnataka
    4. portfolio
    5. Siddaramaiah
    first published:May 29, 2023, 08:14 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 08:27 IST