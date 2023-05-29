Karnataka Portfolio Allocation: CM Siddaramaiah Keeps Finance, Deputy DKS Gets Bengaluru Development, Home For Parameshwara

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assigned portfolios to 34 ministers comprising the newly expanded cabinet in the state. The chief minister has kept the ministries of finance, cabinet affairs, personnel and administrative reforms, intelligence, and information, along with all other unallocated portfolios, while his deputy DK Shivakumar was allocated Bengaluru city development along with major and medium irrigation.

As per the list released from Raj Bhawan, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara has been given the Home Ministry, while K Patil got Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge has been given the responsibility of Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj while Dinesh Gundu Rao received Health and Family Welfare.

Check the full list here:

#KarnatakaCabinet portfolio allocation | CM Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar gets Major & Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development, HK Patil gets Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Tourism and Dinesh Gundu Rao gets Health & Family Welfare,… pic.twitter.com/LZT1QWMeXV— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Krishna Byregowda has been trusted with the Revenue Department (excluding Muzrai), while Dr HC Mahadevappa, a practising doctor, has been given the Social Welfare Ministry.

Congress national secretary NS Boseraju, who is neither a member of the legislative council nor the legislative assembly, has been given the minor irrigation and Science and Technology.

The only woman minister in Siddaramaiah cabinet, 48-year-old Laxmi Hebbalkar has been allotted the Women and Child Welfare Ministry. She is a second-time Minister and is considered to be close to Deputy CM Shivakumar.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expanded his cabinet on Saturday inducting 24 ministers in the latest rejig. The Karnataka cabinet has now been stretched to its limit of 34 ministers, of which 10, including chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20.