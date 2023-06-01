Karnataka Reshuffle: Siddaramaiah Allocates IT Ministry to Priyank Kharge, MB Patil Gets Infrastructure Development

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday made a minor re-allocation of portfolios within his Cabinet, resulting in Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, once again being appointed as the in-charge of the IT & BT department in the state.

Under the revised allocation, Kharge will oversee both the IT & BT department in addition to his existing portfolio. Concurrently, M B Patil, the Minister for Large & Medium Industries, has been assigned the additional responsibility of Infrastructure Development.

In this portfolio reshuffle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has relieved himself of both the IT & BT and Infrastructure Development departments.

Sources reveal that initially, Patil was entrusted with the IT & BT portfolio alongside Industries. However, during a subsequent revision, the department was given to Kharge, who also retained the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj portfolio. Patil, who expressed interest in IT & BT and reportedly disagreed with this decision, led to Siddaramaiah temporarily retaining the portfolio himself.

It is worth noting that Kharge had previously served as the Minister for IT & BT in the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah.

(With inputs from PTI)