Karnataka Cabinet Decides to Repeal Anti-conversion Law Introduced by Previous BJP Govt

The Congress-led Karnataka government on Thursday decided to repeal the anti-conversion law that was introduced by the previous BJP government. The proposal was passed by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led cabinet and is likely to be brought on the floor of the house soon.

The law, which was formulated by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in December 2021, aims to provide protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

In September last year, the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government passed the contentious anti-conversion bill amid objections from the Congress and JD(S). As the bill was pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the then ruling BJP was short of majority, the government had subsequently promulgated an ordinance in May to give effect to the bill.

Noting that in recent times religious conversions have become widespread, the then state home minister Araga Jnanendra had said that there have been mass conversions with allurements and through force, disturbing peace and leading to mistrust among people following different religions. It does not take away anyone’s religious freedom and that anyone can practice the religion of his or her choice, but not under pressure and allurements, Jnanendra had said.

Here’s About anti-conversion law