Even as the Congress government in Karnataka has decided to set up a dedicated ‘fact-checking cell’, State’s Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge has filed a police complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda, and the party’s National Social Media chief Amit Malviya for releasing an animated video containing allegedly “malicious” content targeting Rahul Gandhi.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Kharge explained the unit will not only be a fully operational department to monitor “fake news”, but will be able to pursue legal action with the support of the Home Department and Karnataka Police against those found guilty.

“This unit will be established in collaboration with the Home Department and will focus on identifying and addressing fake ideas or news that violate the Information Technology Act and are circulated on social media," he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, too, had expressed concerns about the potential increase in false information ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which could lead to social unrest in the state. Sources confirm that this unit will closely monitor social media handles and individuals spreading false and misleading news.

Referring to the specific video for which Kharge filed a case against the BJP’s IT wing, he criticised the political party’s official handle for labeling the Congress as “anti-national" and making false allegations that the Congress is “splitting and dismantling the sovereignty of the country”, all under the purported leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

“Malviya is making a very serious allegation of sedition against us. Let him prove it. We have had enough of these comments coming from the BJP’s official handles, spreading false rumours. We will put a stop to their fake news factory," Kharge said.

CM Siddaramaiah also stressed the importance of combating fake news and mentioned that the Congress government witnessed an increase in this issue after coming to power.

With the Lok Sabha elections, which are crucial for both the BJP and Congress, approaching, the Congress said that it would work towards eliminating any potential attempts to incite mob attacks and riots through fake news and rumours.

“We will teach them a lesson and hold them accountable within the boundaries of the law…we have the blessings of the Constitution,” said Kharge.

Siddaramaiah has also instructed the cybercrime unit of the Karnataka Police to provide monthly reports on their efforts against fake news. A technical team specialising in detection and fact-checking on social media was housed in the Bangalore City Police Commissionerate and Police Headquarters. The unit was dismantled when the BJP government assumed power in 2019.

Earlier this year, the BJP government at the Centre implemented measures to establish a fact-checking unit to monitor “misleading” content on social media. The amended Information Technology Rules of 2021 specify that social media platforms publishing incorrect or false information will be required to remove such content.

Interestingly, the Congress had raised objections to this move, expressing concerns about its potential impact on the freedom of speech in the country. “This is different. These posts by the BJP are malicious and intended to seek revenge. We will raise a red flag each time they attempt to propagate fake news," the minister said.