KCR Embarks on Two-Day Maharashtra Tour with 600 Cars Convoy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday began a two-day visit to Maharashtra.

Accompanied by cabinet members, party MLAs, MPs, and other key figures, KCR left Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s official camp office in Hyderabad. This convoy comprised an impressive 600 cars and two buses, with KCR and a selection of notable leaders travelling by bus. His itinerary includes stops in Solapur and Dharashiv districts in Maharashtra.

After starting their journey, KCR and the tour’s participants enjoyed lunch in Omerga city, located in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad district. As per the schedule, the BRS President will spend Monday night in Solapur.

The tour is set to continue at 8 am on Tuesday, with the party’s destination being the Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur. There, they will partake in the darshan and perform special pujas. By 11:30 am, the tour will arrive at Sarkoli village in the Pandharpur mandal.

At Sarkoli, NCP leader Bhagirath Bhalke, among others, will join the BRS delegation. To commemorate this event, KCR will address a public gathering in the village. After lunch, the tour will proceed towards Hyderabad at 1.30 pm.

The delegation’s next stop is at 3.30 pm in Tuljapur, located in the Dharashiv district. Here, KCR and his team will visit the revered Tuljabhavani temple and offer special pujas.

According to BRS sources, the tour will recommence at 4:30 pm and is expected to return to Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad by 10 pm on the same day.